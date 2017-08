Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors, when two women walking along a road in Brown County were struck and killed. It happened around 7:30 Thursday night, on French Road, just south of County Highway S in the Town of Lawrence.

Police report a car, driven by a 46-year-old De Pere man, struck two Lawrence women who were walking on French Road. The victims, ages 18 and 44, were pronounced dead at the scene.

WTAQ