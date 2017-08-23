Two run seventh keys Brewers victory

The Milwaukee Brewers scored two runs in the seventh inning on Tuesday night to pull out a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Ryan Braun tied the game in the seventh with a sacrifice fly off of reliever Albert Suarez and Travis Shaw followed with a run-scoring double with two outs to put the Brewers on top for good.

With the Chicago Cubs winning their game, the Brewers stayed 2 1/2 games back in the race for the National League Central division lead. The Brewers are also three games behind Colorado for the last Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Giants looked like they had a chance to tie the game in the eighth inning but Hernan Perez, who took over for Domingo Santana in right field, threw out Nick Hundley at the plate, trying to score on Denard Span’s two-out single.

The Brewers collected just two runs on six hits in six innings off of Jeff Samardzija.

Starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson struggled through his five-inning start, allowing three runs. Brandon Crawford clubbed a two run homer off of Nelson in the fifth to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

The Brewers and Giants play the rubber match of the series this afternoon. Matt Garza (6-7, 4.81) gets the nod for the Brewers. First pitch time is set for 2:45 p.m.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says they’re gunning for the playoffs :13