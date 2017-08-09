Ultralight plane crash in Jefferson County kills two

A man and a teen are dead, after their ultralight plane crashed in the Rock River in Jefferson County.

The crash happened outside of the Fort Atkinson airport Tuesday night. Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker with the Jefferson County sheriff’s department says the small plane was almost fully submerged in the water when first responders arrived on the scene.

Nearby boaters attempted to rescue the two victims and took them to shore, but life-saving efforts were not successful.

The victims are a 51-year-old man from Edgerton and a 16-year-old boy from Fort Atkinson. Their names have not been released.

WIBA