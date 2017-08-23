UW-Green Bay textbook theft suspects arrested

Two Texas men have been charged with stealing textbooks from the UW-Green Bay campus. Ryan Lewis and Genesis Abellar were arrested in Houston on Wednesday, after allegedly breaking into locked offices and taking more than $12,000 worth of books from the Wisconsin school in June.

Both men face two counts of felony Burglary and one count of felony Theft. The pair was reportedly spotted on four other UW campuses, where thefts also occurred. Additional thefts were reported at colleges in Minnesota and North Dakota. Court records did not indicate when the men are scheduled to appear.

WTAQ