Walker requests federal disaster relief for western Wisconsin

Governor Scott Walker is asking for a federal disaster declaration for 11 western Wisconsin counties that were damaged by flooding earlier this summer.

The request is the result of more than $10 million worth of damage to roads and public infrastructure caused by torrential rains and flash flooding in July. If approved, it would allow federal assistance to go to local governments as they work on recovery efforts. Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon counties all received damage during the severe storms on July 19-23.

Businesses and homeowners will not qualify for aid under the program, since the level of damage caused by the flooding does not currently meet what’s required to receive federal relief.