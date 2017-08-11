Wisconsin father and daughter drown in Lake Suprior

A 38 year-old Wisconsin man and his year 10 year-old daughter drowned in the rough waters of Lake Superior on Thursday afternoon. The Duluth Fire Department responded to the Park Point Recreation Area at 4:20 p.m. on reports of two people who were swimming and had disappeared in the high waves.

A search of the adjacent waters began with rescue boats from several agencies including the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The girl, identified as Lily Elizabeth Fuglie from Hudson, Wisconsin, was located and pulled from the water around 5:15 p-m. Her father, Ryan Paul Fuglie from Osceola, was found just after 6.

One Duluth firefighter was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s for evaluation after taking in a large amount of water during the rescue attempt that was hampered by 5 to 7 foot waves near the shoreline.

A Red Flag Warning had been posted earlier in the day for dangerous swimming conditions.

KDAL