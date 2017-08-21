Wisconsin home sales slowed in July

Homes sales in Wisconsin slowed down in July, as the number of houses on the market continued to shrink.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association says its members sold about 8,200 existing homes last month, which was down about five percent compared to the same month in 2016. The drop came as the number of homes, condos and townhouses on the market was down about 14 percent over July of last year.

While sales were down, average sale prices continued to climb. The statewide median price for July was $180,000, which was up 5.9 percent from the same month in 2016.