Wisconsin lawmakers resume work on overdue budget

The co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee say they hope to wrap up their work on the state budget shortly after Labor Day.

The committee met Thursday for the first time in more than two months, as majority Republicans try to pass a state budget that’s nearly eight weeks overdue. JFC co-chairs Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and John Nygren (R-Marinette) said they think the panel can complete its work by the week of September 5, which would have the full Legislature ready to act on the proposal later on in the month.

Governor Scott Walker has said he wants to have the budget on his desk for a signature by the end of the summer, which is September 22.

Work on the budget stalled because of disputes over how to handle transportation spending, along with funding for schools and reductions in property taxes. While the committee did act on a handful of issues Thursday, such as eliminating the state’s forestry mill tax and a reorganization of the Department of Natural Resources, it is not expected to act on school aids until next week and transportation until after Labor Day.