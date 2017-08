July was the most dangerous month of the year so far on Wisconsin roads.

The state Department of Transportation reports 66 people died on the state’s roads in July – 11 more than the five-year average for the month.

The agency is urging motorists to buckle-up, slow down, drive sober, and put the phone way while behind the wheel.

Through the first seven months of this year, 338 people have died in Wisconsin traffic crashes. That’s slightly ahead of last year’s total of 335 over the same period.