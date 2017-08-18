Woman killed in Shawano County explosion

One person is confirmed dead by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department after a house exploded around 5 a.m. Thursday in the Town of Wescott.

“We were able to determine that there was one female at the residence at the time of the explosion. We found her deceased inside the home,” said Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber.

The victim, one of two homeowners, has been identified as 54-year old Diane Pickett. The other person was not at home at the time.

“We believe the initial cause for the explosion is a possible leak in propane, which somehow was ignited, which caused the explosion, but that has not been determined,” Bieber said. “It is still under investigation, but we believe it was propane related.”

He said the investigation into the explosion has been a slow process, given the danger involved at the scene throughout most of the day.

“There’s down power lines, there’s glass everywhere, nails, boards, splintered wood. There’s still debris in the trees that is falling out of the trees, making it dangerous for our firefighters and deputies on scene.”

The State Fire Marshal and Department of Criminal Investigation are assisting on scene.

“The magnitude of this explosion is significant. I think there’s been other explosion in the state like this. It’s just the first that we’ve seen it in Shawano County,” said Bieber.

