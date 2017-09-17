Badger volleyball ready for Big Ten play

For the first time since 2010, the 5th ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team wrapped up the non-conference season with an undefeated record.

The Badgers swept Southern Mississippi 25-8, 25-10, 25-11 to win their own Badger Classic at the UW Field House on Saturday night. Wisconsin completes the non-conference season with a perfect 9-0 record and lost only one set along the way.

The Badgers hit a season-high .461 (40 kills – 5 errors – 76 total attempts), which ties for second on the three-set, single-match record list under 25-point rally scoring. The Golden Eagles (9-6) hit an opponent season low negative .043 (22-26-93).

Senior Lauryn Gillis was the only player in double-figure kills, recording a match-high 11 putaways.

Wisconsin outblocked Southern Miss 10-0, behind a match-high five blocks from Dana Rettke. UW also had five service aces and did not get aced by the Golden Eagles.

Wisconsin opens the Big Ten Conference season next weekend, hosting No. 23 Michigan State on Friday and No. 21 Michigan on Sept. 24.