Badgers down Florida Atlantic, improve to 2-0

The Wisconsin Badgers got off to a better start on Saturday, but they come out of their 31-14 win over Florida Atlantic with more questions.

The Badgers led 24-14 at halftime and the defense pitched a second half shutout, while the offense managed just a single touchdown in the final two quarters.

Freshman tailback Jonathan Taylor rushed 26 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Badgers jump out to a 14-0 lead.

Taylor got the early workload while the Badgers played without Bradrick Shaw, who was sidelined with a leg injury. Taylor’s longest touchdown run was his first, going 64-yards.

After battling through communications issues for the second straight week in the first half, defensive coordinator Jim Leonard worked out the kinks in the locker room at halftime and the Badgers responded.

Wisconsin’s defense allowed just 13 yards on eight plays in the third quarter. They gave the Owls only 50 yards and two first downs on 21 second half plays.

Offensively, the Badgers rushed for 357 yards. Chris James added 101 yards on 16 carries. Overall, the Badgers totalled 564 total yards and finished with 38:34 in time of possession.

Alex Hornibrook went 16 of 28 for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Badgers (2-0) play their first round game of the season this coming Saturday against BYU.