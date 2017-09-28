Bakhtiari, Bulaga doubtful for tonight

Green Bay Packers starting tackles, David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga are both listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Bakhtiari hasn’t played since the season opener against Seattle, when he strained his hamstring. Bulaga aggravated his sore ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The problem for the Packers is depth. Kyle Murphy (foot) and Jason Spriggs (hamstring) have both been placed on injured reserve. Justin McCray got some playing time at right tackle but has little experience on the left side, which is where he will likely be if the two starters can’t go tonight.

Bakhtiari and Bulaga both practiced the last two days but both were limited. Bakhtiari wants to make sure when he returns, he’s back for good. Coming back too soon and then not being able to stay on the field isn’t something he wants to go through.

Adam Pankey started the season on the Packers practice squad. There’s a chance he could be starting tonight as well. The Packers added some backup help when they signed Ulrick John off of Arizona’s practice squad.

Cobb set to return

It appears that wide receiver Randall Cobb will play on Thursday night.

On defense, both Nick Perry and Mike Daniels are questionable. Perry would be playing with a club cast on his broken hand.

Davon House (quadriceps) is the only player that has been ruled out of the game.