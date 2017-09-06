Basten, convicted in Monfils’ murder, granted parole

One of five men serving life sentences for the 1992 murder of Green Bay paper mill worker Tom Monfils has been released from prison. Failing health is cited for the parole of 76-year-old Dale Basten, with the written Wisconsin Parole Commission decision saying he has little or no orientation of his surroundings.

Basten was most recently at the Dodge Correctional Institution. He will now be under electronic monitoring at a Fox Valley assisted living center. Keith Kutska, Rey Moore, Michael Hirn, and Michael Johnson remain in prison for the murder. Michael Piaskowski’s conviction was later overturned by a federal judge.

WTAQ