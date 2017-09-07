Bennett emotional after seeing video of his brothers incident with police in Las Vegas (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett heard from his brother, Michael Bennett, after an incident on August 27 involving police in Las Vegas. He told reporters on Wednesday that he tried to be the calming influence at the time. But after seeing a video of the incident for the first time on Wednesday, he had to excuse himself from a meeting room at Lambeau Field as he broke down crying.

Martellus Bennett spoke with Green Bay reporters for about 20 minutes on Wednesday and was in tears by the end.

AUDIO: Martellus Bennett reacts to seeing the video of his brother being detained by Las Vegas police :23

Michael Bennett posted a social media message Wednesday morning with regards to the incident following the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor on Aug. 26. He accused police of using excessive force and drawing a gun on him. He said officers pointed guns at him “for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Martellus said he supported his brother’s decision to go public with the incident, despite being told not to by others.

AUDIO: Martellus Bennett is proud of his brother for speaking about the Aug. 27 incident :16

The Bennett’s are preparing this week to face off in the regular season opener at Lambeau Field. But the meeting between the Packers and Seahawks will be much more to the two brothers and their families. Their parents, Michael’s wife and three daughters as well as Martellus’ wife and daughter, will all be coming to Green Bay for the game.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into Michael Bennett’s allegations. Spokesman Kevin McMahill said the incident started with an active shooter call to a casino. There, officers witnessed many people running for cover. Michael Bennett was seen “crouched down behind a gaming machine as officers approached” before getting up and running from the scene.

McMahill said, “Due to Bennett’s actions and the information the officers had at the time, they believed that Bennett may have been involved in the shooting and they gave chase.”

McMahill said Michael Bennett was detained for 10 minutes, that he was no racially profiled and that in talking with officers he said he “had no problem with what the officers did, just the one that he claimed the officer had pointed a gun at his head.”