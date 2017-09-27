Brewers keep pace in wild card race with win over the Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to an early lead, then found themselves hanging on for a tight 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

The Reds scored four runs in the final innings before Brewers closer Corey Knebel slammed the door in the 9th with his 38th save of the season.

Domingo Santana gave the Brewers the early lead with a three-run home run in the first inning, his 29th of the season. Stephen Vogt also notched the first of three doubles and scored on a Orlando Arcia single to give the Brewers a quick 4-0 lead.

Cincinnati’s Scott Schebler clubbed a two-run home run in the second to cut the lead to 4-2, but the Reds gave those two runs back in the third when Scooter Gennett’s throwing error scored a pair of runs. It put the Brewers back up 6-2.

Zach Davies, who wasn’t sharp at all, made it through just four innings. When the Reds put the first two runners on base in the fifth, manager Craig Counsell went to the bullpen and Davies bid for his 18th win would fall short.

Josh Hader took over and gave up a sacrifice fly which scored a run and made it 6-3. Hader would go on to strike out six of the next seven he faced before Zach Cozart homered to left center.

Anthony Swarzak took over and allowed a bloop single to center which scored two and the Brewers lead was just one at 6-5.

Stephen Vogt’s third double drove in a r un to make it 7-5 and it proved to be a big one as Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker clubbed a pinch hit home run off of Swarzak to make it 7-6.

The Brewers have five games left to play and will send Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 3.76) to the mound tonight against Cincinnati’s Homer Bailey (5-9, 6.96). First pitch time is set for 7:10 p.m.