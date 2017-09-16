Brewers name minor league winners

The Milwaukee Brewers named outfielder Lewis Brinson and right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes as their minor league player and pitcher of the year.

Brinson had two different stints with the Brewers and played in only 76 games at Colorado Springs before suffering a season-ending hamstring strain in August. He hit .331 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

Burnes split the year between Class A Carolina and Class AA Biloxi, going 8-3 with a 1.67 ERA in 26 starts with 103 hits, 36 walks and 140 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings. Burnes was a fourth round pick of the Brewers in the 2016 draft out of St. Mary’s College.