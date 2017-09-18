Brewers take 2 of 3 from the Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the fourth inning and went on to knock off the Miami Marlins 10-3 at Miller Park on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three in the series and stayed within four games of the division leading Chicago Cubs with 13 games left to play. They started the series on Friday down three in the Central and dropped a game in the standings.

The Brewers are just 2 1/2 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the final wildcard spot.

Rookie Brandon Woodruff delivered a solid effort for Craig Counsell’s Brewers by pitching seven strong innings on Sunday. He allowed three runs on eight hits, to give the bullpen a break.

The Brewers sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth. Travis Shaw (two singles), Jesus Aguilar (double, RBI single) and Manny Pina (two RBI singles) all delivered a pair of hits. What was out of the ordinary was the Brewers scoring all 10 runs without the benefit of a home run.

Miami scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Woodruff settled down and was strong the rest of the way.

Sunday’s attendance was 24,535 for a three day total of 68,983. The Brewers had originally intended on capping attendance for the three game series at 56,000 but increased that total because of high ticket demand.

The Brewers open a three game series at Pittsburgh against the Pirates tonight (6:05 p.m.). Brent Suter (2-2, 3.66) pitches for the Brewers. The Pirates counter with Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.78).

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said they’re chasing, so the next game is important :11

AUDIO: Travis Shaw said we need to win :10

AUDIO: Brandon Woodruff said going deep in the game was important :10