Brown County driver enters not guilty plea in deaths of mother and daughter

A 46-year-old De Pere man has pleaded not guilty at arraignment to charges that he killed a mother and daughter while driving drunk. David Meyer is accused of fatally striking 44-year-odl Rebecca Pennenberg and her 18-year-old daughter Raeliaa while they were walking in a Lawrence neighborhood last month.

Meyer faces two felony counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.Officers say Meyer was more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit at the time. A status conference has been scheduled for December 8.

