Bucks request waivers on Koenig

The Milwaukee Bucks requested waivers on former Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig, ending his two-way contract with the team.

Koenig averaged 5.2 points on 29.4% shooting while averaging 15.8 minutes during Milwaukee’s five-game stint in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Bucks have both of their two-way contracts available. Those contracts allow designated players to spend most of their time with the Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, and get called up to the Bucks for no more than 45 days during the season.

Releasing Koenig doesn’t necessarily cut his ties with the Bucks. If Koenig clears waivers, he will be able to sign with any interested team, including the Herd.

Marshall signs

The Bucks also announced it has signed 6’4 point guard Kendall Marshall to a training camp contract.

Marshall was the 13th overall pick in the 2012 draft and has played with four different NBA teams previously, including the Bucks.