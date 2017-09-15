Bulaga’s status still unknown for Sunday

The Green Bay Packers may not know until today at the earliest, whether or not right tackle Bryan Bulaga be able to play on Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Bulaga was sent home for the second straight day due to a flu like illness. The Packers are trying to keep Bulaga away so the rest of the players don’t get sick as well. The Packers only padded practice of the week was Thursday, so Bulaga missed out on the day of preparation.

There’s a possibility that Bulaga’s ankle could be ready, yet he could be sidelined by the flu bug.

If Bulaga can’t go, Kyle Murphy would make his second straight start in his place at right tackle.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was listed as a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday because of a hamstring injury. His backup Jason Spriggs is sidelined by a hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.