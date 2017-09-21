De Pere businessman charged in fraud case

A De Pere businessman faces 14 federal charges that he defrauded more than $9 million in loans and investments, some of which came from the state’s job creation agency.

A grand jury in Milwaukee handed down a complaint against 62-year-old Ronald Van Den Heuvel. Prosecutors say he was planning to use the money for his “Green Box” business aimed at turning fast food waste into energy and other products — but he instead used the funds for a Cadillac, Packer tickets, payments to creditors, and support for his ex wife.

About $1.2 million allegedly came from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and officials say he defrauded a Chinese investment program and a private investment firm in Canada.

Van Den Heuvel has faced fraud allegations in the past, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued him this week for securities’ law violations.