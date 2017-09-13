Democrat announces run in Wisconsin 8th Congressional District

One of Brown County’s Assistant District Attorneys is running for Congress.

Democrat Beau Liegeois of Allouez announced Tuesday that he will run for the Eighth Congressional District seat in the 2018 election that currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher.

“I’m running to fight for the working, middle-class families in this community because, quite simply, I have a working, middle-class family in this community. The values that my family has are the values that families in the district have,” Liegeois said.

Liegeois is the first Democrat to formally announce a challenge to Gallagher, believing he would do a better job of interacting with constituents. “I would have town halls. I want to know what’s working for people. I want people to tell me what’s not working for them. I want to know what people are downright angry about.”

Liegeois says he is tired of continued partisanship on Capitol Hill, noting he is especially disappointed with the healthcare bill the House passed in the spring. “They voted to take millions of people off of healthcare, and they did nothing to address the rising cost of healthcare in this country.”

