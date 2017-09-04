Economist: No quick fix to tight housing market

The limited number of homes on the market is making it more difficult to sell homes, and that could continue to be the case for a while.

Economist David Clark of the Wisconsin Realtors Association does not expect to see inventories climb in the short term. He says hopefully new construction will pick up.

He also expects that baby boomers will start moving out of single-family homes at some point.

Right now inventories are down 14 percent from a year ago, and 45 percent from 2011. The tight market is driving up prices, with the media price in the state now 29 percent higher than it was in 2011.

