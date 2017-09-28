Eighteen apply for Milwaukee County Sheriff’s job

Governor Scott Walker’s office says 18 people have applied to be the interim Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Several members of the law enforcement community are hoping to take over the job that was held by former Sheriff David Clarke until late last month, when he left to take a job with a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

The list of names includes acting Sheriff Rich Schmidt and former Milwaukee Police Captain Earnell Lucas, who was planning to run against Clarke next year. Chris Moews, who previously challenged Clarke in Democratic primaries is also on the list. Two applicants requested confidentiality, but will be named if they are considered as finalists for the job.

Applicants will be interviewed in the weeks ahead, while the governor’s office say he hopes to appoint an interim sheriff before the end of the year.

The full list of applicants:

Patrick Brever, Oak Creek, WI

Ruben Burgos, Milwaukee, WI

Eric Donaldson, Milwaukee, WI

Joseph Eesley, Milwaukee, WI

Dr. Kenneth Harris, Milwaukee, WI

Jose Hernandez, Waukesha, WI

Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee, WI

Thomas Meverdeen, Sun Prairie, WI

Chris Moews, Milwaukee, WI

Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee, WI

Tremell Noble, Milwaukee, WI

Robert Ostrowski, Oak Creek, WI

Rich Schmidt, Franklin, WI

Kenneth Stanton, Jr., West Allis, WI

James Villwock, Oak Creek, WI

Carianne Yerkes, Milwaukee, WI

Applicant Requested Confidentiality

Applicant Requested Confidentiality