Evers opposes bill that would allow guns on school grounds

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers says he opposes a bill that would allow concealed carry permit holders to bring guns on school grounds.

A provision in the bill, which makes several changes to the state’s concealed carry law, allows permit holders to have a weapon on them if they are within five feet of their car. Backers say it will protect legal gun owners who are just dropping their kid off at school, while Evers argued it’s bad policy to allow guns near schools. “The kids in Wisconsin don’t need more guns in or near schools,” he said.

Evers, who is running for governor as a Democrat, says it’s the kind of issue he would have to “play goalie” on if he were elected.

The bill, which cleared a Senate committee earlier this week, also allows those who can legally own a gun to carry concealed weapons in most locations without a permit.