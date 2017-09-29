Father and daughter found dead in Fond du Lac County

A father and his daughter were found dead inside a home in the Fond du Lac County Town of Empire Friday morning. A home healthcare worker called 911 after finding her client dead inside the residence.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Captain Ryan Waldschmidt says when emergency personnel responded they actually found two bodies in the home. The two have been identified as 62-year-old Mark Whitmore and his 27-year-old daughter Julia Whitmore, who was the healthcare client. Both of them lived at the residence.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation and autopsies will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office this weekend, but there is no threat to the public.

KFIZ