First ‘Badger Promise’ students at UW Madison

A new U W Madison program helps first generation college students. Almost 140 transfers from UW two year campuses have begun fall classes at UW Madison in the Badger Promise, program. Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says the Badger Promise covers tuition and fees for first generation students.

UW Colleges Chancellor Kathy Sandeen said the “promise” means a lot. “We’re in the business of creating University of Wisconsin graduates, and our particular student segment will really benefit from the financial support.”

Sandeen also said that Badger Promise can also help the state’s worker shortage. “We know that our students are very practical, and they’re selecting majors that align with the top job demands in the state. And we know that they come to us because they want those jobs and professions.”