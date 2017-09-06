Gennett powers Reds past Brewers

Scooter Gennett clubbed a three-run home run during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. It pushes Gennett’s home run total to 24 for the season.

Robert Stephenson improved his record to 4-4, allowing one run with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings for the Reds. Raisel Iglesias got six outs for his 25th save as the Reds have taken the first two games in the series.

Travis Shaw clubbed a two-run home run for the Brewers. Zach Davies saw his record drop to 16-8, despite giving up just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.

The Brewers did catch a break when the Chicago Cubs lost for the second straight game at Pittsburgh. It means the Brewers still trail Chicago by 3 1/2 games in the Central Division. But the Brewers dropped 2 1/2 games behind Colorado in the National League wildcard race after the Rockies won at San Francisco last night.

The Brewers have been playing Jonathan Villar in center field, in an attempt to get his bat into the lineup. The Brewers skated past any issues with Villar until last night.

In the third inning, Reds pitcher Robert Stephenson led off with a deep fly ball to center and Villar, who was playing shallow, had the ball glance off of his glove while racing back for a two base error.

Two batters later, Zach Cozard sent a pop fly into shallow center and with Villar charging in, he dove and missed the ball, with the result an RBI double.

The Brewers had a chance to do some damage in the fourth inning, loading the bases with nobody out. Domingo Santana, Stephen Vogt and Villar all struck out and the Brewers came away empty.

Matt Garza (6-8, 4.77) pitches the series finale for the Brewers today (11:35 a.m.). Luis Castillo (2-7, 3.32) goes for the Reds.