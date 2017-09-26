Goode goes to IR, Packers sign Pepper

The Green Bay Packers placed long snapper Brett Goode on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Monday. They signed Taybor Pepper, who had been with the Packers during the offseason, to replace Goode.

Goode suffered a hamstring early in Sunday’s game against the Bengals and is expected to sideline him for at least a couple of weeks.

The Packers tried to go with a younger player to replace Goode during the off-season. They signed Pepper first, then released him in favor of Derek Hart. The Packers were looking for more consistency at that position and decided to bring Goode back.

Goode could return to the Packers in eight weeks. They can return two players from I.R. and already have Don Barclay and Jason Spriggs on injured reserve.

The question moving forward will be how will the change in long snappers affect kicker Mason Crosby. He struggled during training camp with Derek Hart as his long snapper. He’ll have little time to adjust with the Packers facing the Bears on Thursday night.