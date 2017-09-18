Governor Walker to sign Foxconn incentive bill

Governor Scott Walker is scheduled to sign a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn later today.

A signing ceremony has been scheduled for this afternoon at Gateway Technical College in Sturtevant.

The bill provides tax incentives and other changes in state law to help the Taiwanese electronics maker build an LCD factory somewhere in southeastern Wisconsin. Foxconn says the $10 billion facility could eventually employ up to 13,000 workers.

The company has not yet announced a location for the plant.