Hornibrook named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook has been named the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week by the Conference today.

Hornibrook set the Wisconsin single-game completion percentage record, going 18-for-19 (94.7%) in the Badgers 40-6 win over BYU on Saturday. He threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns in the contest.

The 94.7% completion percentage was the best in Big Ten history by any quarterback attempting at least 13 passes and the fifth-best regardless of number of attempts.

The weekly award is the first for Hornibrook at Wisconsin.

Minnesota’s Jacob Huff was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Michigan’s Quinn Nordin was named Special Teams Player of the week and K.K. Dobbins of Ohio State and Johnathan Lewis of Rutgers were named Co-Freshman of the Week.

