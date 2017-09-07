Hortonville bypass project remains on hold

With no funding for work to begin, a highway project in Outagamie County is apparently going to be on hold again. State Senator Roger Roth (R-Appleton) says the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee did not include any funding specifically earmarked for the Highway 15 Hortonville bypass project.

Republicans in the Senate and the Assembly spent months debating how much money to borrow for road projects. They also weren’t able to come up with a permanent solution for transportation funding.

The state has already delayed construction on the Hortonville bypass in the past. Roth said lawmakers did include enough money to keep the work on the Highway 10-441 project on track.

WHBY