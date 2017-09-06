Injured man hid from Appleton police in dumpster

Appleton police say a man hid in a dumpster to try to get away from offices on the city’s north side Wedesday morning.

Sergeant Dave Lund said the 36-year-old Medford man ran away from a parking lot, at Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue, around 8:15 a.m. He said the suspect started running through backyards.

City workers picking up a recycling dumpster at a nearby business heard a man yelling from the hopper of their truck. Lund says the man got out and ran off again.

Officers found him in a yard, after he collapsed from an apparent head injury that he suffered when he was dumped into the truck. He was taken to a hospital.

The man had an outstanding warrant, and Lund said he’ll be taken to the Outagamie County jail once he’s cleared medically.

A police officer treated at a hospital was released.

WHBY