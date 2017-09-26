Jakubowski found guilty on federal charges

Federal court jurors in Madison have found Joseph Jakubowksi guilty on two charges, in the April theft of firearms and ammunition from a Janesville area gun store. The 33-year old managed to elude law enforcement for 10 days before being taken into custody in Vernon County.

FBI agent Jeff Anderson spoke with reporters outside the courthouse, and credited the “superb cooperation” that allowed the search for Jakubowski to come to a peaceful conclusion. “”I’ve been involved in this business for in excess of 35 years, and I’ve never seen better cooperation amongst law enforcement.”

Jakubowski — who had pleaded not guilty — said in court on Monday that he stole 18 guns, ammunition and two silencers from Armageddon Supplies near Janesville.

“Anyone that possesses fully automatic weapons, handguns and ammunition . . . I think the threat that they pose to the community is obvious,” Anderson said.

The jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for less than two hours before finding Joseph Jakubowski guilty. Investigators have said that 12 of the guns stolen by Jakubowski remain unaccounted for.