Jones announces his retirement from the NFL

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones announced his retirement on Wednesday, following a nine-year NFL career.

Jones played in 62 games over eight seasons with the Packers, scoring a total of 51 touchdowns (45 with the Packers). he led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions in 2012 with the Packers.

Jones final year in the league was 2015. He returned to Lambeau Field after being cut by the New York Giants before the start of the season. Jones provided the Packers with some insurance after Jordy Nelson went down with a season ending knee injury.

Jones was a third round pick of the Packers in the 2007 NFL Draft.

AUDIO: Davante Adams says it was important for James Jones to return to Green Bay when Jordy Nelson went down :15