King could see larger role with the Packers

After getting just six snaps in the Green Bay Packers season opener against Seattle, defensive back Kevin King played in 46 snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers top draft pick was one of the few bright spots in that contest and could see more opportunity this week when the Packers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field.

King didn’t get the start against Atlanta, but where others failed, King came on to try to slow down Atlanta’s Julio Jones and was successful.

King replaced Damarious Randall at right corner in the second quarter.

“I thought Kevin did a good job,” defensive coordinator Dom Capers said. “I think he continues to grow, you know? We’re encouraged with his progress. He competes well. You saw him break up a couple (of) balls on crossing routes. he’s not afraid to get up and challenge receivers, and I like his style of play.”

The Packers selected King and safety Josh Jones, who also saw an increase in playing time after Kentrell Brice left the game with a groin injury. The Packers identified a lack of speed as one of its goals to improve on during the offseason.

We’ll see Sunday if the time is now for King and Jones.