Koenig signs with Chicago

Former Wisconsin point guard Bronson Koenig has signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Koenig was released by the Milwaukee Bucks last week after signing a two-way deal in July.

Koenig averaged 5.2 points on 29% shooting over 15.8 minutes a game during the Bucks five-game Las Vegas Summer League stint.

In Chicago, Koenig will get the chance to battle for two roster spots with six other players that are also on non-guaranteed contracts.

In 36 games with the Badgers last season, Koenig averaged 14.5 points a game and hit a school-record 103 three-pointers. As a Badger, he also played in two Final Fours, including the 2015 National title game.