La Crosse’s Koelbl resigns

UW-La Crosse head men’s basketball coach Ken Koelbl has resigned to pursue a full-time position in the University’s Admissions Office. Koelbl just completed his 14th season as the Eagles’ head coach in 2016-17.

The University will hire an interim coach for the upcoming 2017-18 season and conduct a national search for a full-time replacement at the end of the upcoming season.

Koelbl led UW-La Crosse to nine overall winning seasons in the last 12 years. The Eagles advanced to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Tournament Semifinals six times (2006, 2007, 2012, 2014, 2-16, 2017) under Koelbl, including three of the last four seasons.

Koelbl was named the 2015-16 WIAC Coach of the Year after leading UW-La Crosse to its 12th regular-season conference title in school history and first since 1965. The Eagles finished 16-10 overall and 10-4 in the WIAC in 2015-16.

Koelbl compiled an overall record of 201-161 (.555) and 105-113 (.482) in the WIAC at UW-La Crosse. He ranks second in school history in victories (201). Burt McDonald is the all-time leader (263).