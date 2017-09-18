Minnesota picked to win Big Ten hockey title

Four-time Big Ten Champion Minnesota was tabbed the favorite in the 2017-18 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll, announced on Monday. The coaches also selected a 17-member Preseason Watch List, including a pair of unanimous honorees.

Last season, Minnesota claimed its fourth consecutive Big Ten Championship with 43 points and a conference record of 14-5-1-0 (23-12-3 overall). Conference newcomer Notre Dame was selected second in the preseason poll, with Wisconsin capturing third, defending Big Ten Tournament Champion Penn State taking fourth, Ohio State placing fifth, Michigan earning sixth and Michigan State rounding out the poll in seventh.

The Preseason Watch List features 17 standouts due to ties, with a pair of unanimous selections in 2017 Big Ten Player of the Year Tyler Sheehy and Wisconsin’s Trent Frederic.

Wisconsin had two other players on the 17 player watch list. Forward Cameron Hughes and goaltender Kyle Hayton join Trent Frederic on that list.