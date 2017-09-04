Packers send Elliott to Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers finally finalized the signing of free agent outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks and made a handful of other moves as they move into game week.

The Packers claimed outside linebacker Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons and traded outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional seventh round draft pick in 2018.

To make room for Brooks, the Packers placed offensive lineman Don Barclay on injured reserve with the option of designating him for return after eight weeks of the season. The move explains the Packers keeping both Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick. Both players could serve as Corey Linsley’s backup center this week when the Packers open the season at home against Seattle. The Packers now have five offensive lineman on the roster.

The Packers waived both Taysom Hill and Joe Callahan. Hill wound up being picked up by New Orleans, while the Packers signed Callahan to their practice squad. The Packers also released defensive tackle Brian Price. He was claimed by the Cowboys.

The Packers may not be done yet, but they do return to the practice field Monday afternoon. Tuesday is an off day with more workouts set for mid-week.