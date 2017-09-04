Packers sign Taylor to extension

The Green Bay Packers signed starting left guard Lane Taylor to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $16.5 million. Taylor is entering the final year of the 2-year deal he signed in 2016 that will pay him $2.8 million.

Taylor is now under contract through the 2020 season with the Packers.

Taylor started every game last season after taking over for Josh Sitton, who was released at the end of training camp.

Taylor joined the Packers as an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State in 2013.

Taylor and the Packers returned to the practice field on Monday afternoon as they continue to prepare for Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. The Packers will get Tuesday off before returning to work on Wednesday.