Pence talks tax reform at Waukesha factory

Tax cuts were on Vice President Mike Pence’s mind, during a visit to a factory in Waukesha Thursday afternoon.

Pence joined Governor Scott Walker for a tour of Weldall Manufacturing, where he also met with workers and several Wisconsin business owners to discuss the tax reform plan President Donald Trump introduced earlier this week.

“We’re going to simplify the tax code,” Pence said. “The president’s tax code plan goes through – 90 percent of the American people will be able to file your taxes on one sheet of paper.”

Pence said the plan will benefit the middle class and job creators, by lowering taxes on American businesses so they can compete globally. “We’re going to lower taxes on American businesses, so American companies can compete with companies around the world,” he said.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin officials called the stop a photo op designed to distract away from who the tax plan actually helps. “As governors, Mike Pence and Scott Walker share a record of touting so-called reforms that actually lavish tax breaks overwhelmingly on the wealthy,” DPW chair Martha Laning said in a statement. “Today Gov. Walker will help Vice President Pence peddle a national tax cut for the rich and big corporations that was crafted by former Wall Street insiders.”

The vice president was also scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Milwaukee Thursday night.