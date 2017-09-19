Pirus held on $1 million bail for homicide and home explosion

A Madison man accused of blowing up his home in an attempt to hide the murder of his wife is being held on $1 million cash bail. Steven Pirus, 59, made a special court appearance on Tuesday where the judge assigned bail. Pirus is expected to return to Dane County Court Thursday for an initial appearance.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors said Pirus disconnected the gas line to the home’s dryer, which caused the explosion on Wednesday, September 13.

Chief Mike Koval said earlier in the week that Pirus shot and killed 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus, and that her body remained in the southwest side home “for weeks, if not months” before the blast.

Steven Pirus is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety. Koval said the reckless endangerment charges were added because there were many neighbors in the area at the time of the explosion.

A statement from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office Sunday afternoon said Lee Anne died from being shot — not from the explosion or fire.

WIBA