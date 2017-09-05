Reds beat Brewers in walk-off (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers got home runs from Ryan Braun and Orlando Arcia to forge a 4-4 tie with momentum on their side. But Cincinnati leadoff hitter Billy Hamilton clubbed a two-out home run in the ninth inning off of rookie left-hander Josh Hader, giving the Reds a 5-4 walk-off victory.

Hamilton’s game winner came off of Brewers rookie reliever Josh Hader, who also allowed Washington to score twice in the eighth inning on Saturday in a 3-2 Nationals victory at Miller Park.

Hader, who primarily throws fastballs, got beat with his best pitch as Hamilton jumped on an inside corner fastball for his first home run from the right side of the plate.

Braun’s home run for the Brewers was his first since August 12. After Travis Shaw and Domingo Santana singled, Arcia ripped a hanging slider for a three-run homer to tie the game.

Chase Anderson got the start for the Brewers but was knocked out of the game in the 6th after Tucker Barnhart’s two-run double made it 4-0 Cincinnati with one out in the sixth.

The question is, will back-to-back losses hurt Josh Hader’s confidence? First and foremost, he’ll need to see that the team still believes he can get the job done.

“This is the big leagues, we’re going to give up some runs,” said manager Craig Counsell. “he’s going to give up some runs, You know, the sparkling ERA, the low one’s ERA is great. But he’s going to give up some runs. I’m telling you going forward that he is still going to be a huge part of this, doing what we want to do this month. I have tons of confidence in him.”

Zach Davies (16-7, 3.85) pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight (6:10 p.m.). Cincinnati goes with RHP Robert Stephenson (3-4, 5.52).

Garza to start Wednesday

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday veteran right-hander matt Garza, who was bumped from his scheduled start on Sunday, will start the series finale in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The move allows the Brewers to push Jimmy Nelson back to Friday in the series opener against the Cubs in Chicago.

“We’ll treat Wednesday’s game like getting outs.” said Counsell. “If we can get to Wednesday’s game in good shape with our bullpen, that’s what we’re really trying to do.”

In his last five starts, Garza has an ERA of 9.38 (31 hits and 16 walks over 21 1/3 innings).

Rookie Brandon Woodruff will pitch next Monday at home against Pittsburgh.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell isn’t worried about Hader throwing mostly fastballs :16

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said nobody’s perfect :15