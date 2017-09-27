Rodgers asking fans to join demonstration

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is asking fans to join the players by locking arms in the stands during the national anthem prior to Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers asked fans to lock arms as a show of togetherness instead of division. Rodgers said the players held a meeting to discuss a wide range of topics, which he didn’t care to reveal.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers says people have to come together :22

Rodgers said there’s been a lot of hatred on his social media after the Packers used Sunday’s national anthem before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers quarterback said the protest was not intended to disrespect the military, but rather to stress unity.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers said the players love the military :20

Sunday’s demonstration Sunday was in response to President Donald Trump’s remarks at a rally last week in Huntsville, Alabama.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy called for better communication among opposing viewpoints. “To me,” McCarthy said, “there’s a lot of things that are being said. I think, more importantly, I think it’s a time to listen. I think everybody can do a better job of listening and make sure the messages that are trying to be delivered are heard and vice versa.”

The Packers-Bears game will be the first one of the week, so it will be interesting to see what kind of reaction the pregame demonstration receives.