Sex offender placement changes vetoed by Walker

Governor Scott Walker announced his list of vetoes for the 2017-19 budget and a motion by Representative Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) and Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) having to deal with the placement of sexually violent persons (SVPs) was among them.

Rep. Shankland says the provision would have allowed local officials to make the best decision for their communities. “It would require that any sexually violent person, an SVP, if they’re approved to be released, to be placed back in their home county so that we wouldn’t have this problem of counties sending their SVPs to Portage County,” she says.

Placement of sex offenders outside of their home county has proven controversial in several parts of the state, with local residents pushing back against efforts to move individuals with no connections to the community into their area. The issue has also resulted in legal battles in recent years.

Rep. Shankland says she’s already requested a meeting with the Governor to try and figure out why exactly he vetoed the motion. “We’ve got to find out what he would sign,” she says.

Shankland notes the senate has announced that they only planning on meeting a hand full of times until they adjourn early next year so time could be running out for action to be taken on the issue.

The motion did pass through the Joint Finance Committee with bipartisan support.

