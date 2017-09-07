Stricker makes captains picks for upcoming Presidents Cup

U.S. Captain and Madison native Steve Stricker selected Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman as his two captains picks for the upcoming Presidents Cup.

Mickelson was in danger of missing his first Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup since 1993. He hadn’t played well this year, but Stricker gave Mickelson until the very end to prove himself and that he did. Mickelson shot all four rounds in the 60’s last weekend at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston and tied for 6th.

Hoffman finished a fraction of a point out of the top 10 automatic qualifiers in the final week and will be playing in his first team competition for the United States.

International Captain Nick Price picked Emiliano Grillo and Anirban Lahiri as his two captains choices.

The National Liberty Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey will play host to the Presidents Cup September 28 through Oct. 1. The United States captured the last Presidents Cup competition, 15.5 to 14.5 back in 2015.