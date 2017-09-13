Teen accused of assaulting Fox Crossing police officer

Fox Crossing police say an officer was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a teenager Tuesday night. The officer was called to a residence for a verbal disturbance over a dog at around 6:00 p.m.

Police say a woman who live there locked herself in a bedroom, and the suspect punched his way in. The teen allegedly attacked the woman and began strangling her. The officer found a 17-year-old male with hand injuries.

As the officer approached, the teen reportedly grew agitated and punched the officer several times in the head. The officer was able to get the teen on the ground and activate an emergency button on his radio.

Several neighbors were outside and saw the struggle. They ran over to help get the suspect in handcuffs. The officer has several facial injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The 17-year-old is facing charges, including strangulation and battery.

WTAQ