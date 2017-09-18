Teens arrested following chase in Dane County

Two teenagers were caught after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over a white 2012 Honda CRV on US 12 near Monona Drive shortly before midnight. The SUV was reported stolen out of city of Monona. Town of Madison police officers saw it earlier and tried to stop it as well.

The SUV drove off and went into Stoughton and then eventually went to Madison. The SUV crashed into a parked vehicle on South Thompson Drive. The driver ran away. A passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested at the scene. The 15-year-old driver was arrested at his home.

The sheriff’s office says the SUV and other vehicle in the crash had minor damage. The the chase covered 38.8 miles and went on for about 35 minutes, during which the SUV had reached speeds of 113 miles per hour.

